Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading Up 11.7%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 136,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 102,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.40 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

