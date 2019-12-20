EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $328,606.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $328,606.00 and $427,559.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00326319 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004025 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013896 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.