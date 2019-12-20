Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

EB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE EB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,279. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

