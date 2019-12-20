Everex Trading Down 8.8% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Tidex and IDEX. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $1.12 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

