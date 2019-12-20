Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300,751.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, DragonEX, BigONE and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $300,751.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,231,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,843,168 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BigONE, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bancor Network and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.