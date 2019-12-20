Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $7.12, 3,970,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,494,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.