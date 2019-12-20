Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Insider Andrew L. Johnson Acquires 62,500 Shares

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) insider Andrew L. Johnson acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00.

OTCMKTS:EXDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Exactus Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Exactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.