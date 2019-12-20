Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 932,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 321,778 shares.The stock last traded at $0.32 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

