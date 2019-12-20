FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $241.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $269.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.