Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $38,296.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

