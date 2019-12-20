FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $109.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

