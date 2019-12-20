Fetch.ai Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, KuCoin, Bittrex and Coinsuper. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.62 or 0.06572754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,142,477 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, WazirX, MXC, Dcoin, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, Coinall, BitMax, Hotbit, BitAsset, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BiKi, Bitbns, Binance and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

