Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:FDMO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,108. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

