Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 50,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

