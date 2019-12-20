Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 121,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,936. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

