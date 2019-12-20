Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20, 463,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 252,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
FRGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 508.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
