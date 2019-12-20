Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20, 463,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 252,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

FRGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 508.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.