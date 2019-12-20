Financial Survey: CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) & PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PPL pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

PPL has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and CPFL Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.79 billion 3.32 $1.83 billion $2.40 14.88 CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.29 $563.08 million N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than CPFL Energia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PPL and CPFL Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 10 2 0 2.17 CPFL Energia 1 1 2 0 2.25

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $38.32, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 23.17% 14.73% 3.98% CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPL beats CPFL Energia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

