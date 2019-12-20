Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.80. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 21,675 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of $415.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.71%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.