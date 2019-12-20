First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

