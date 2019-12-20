First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $538.69

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $538.69 and last traded at $537.89, with a volume of 1377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.09.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.43.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

