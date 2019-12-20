First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TSE:FN opened at C$38.93 on Monday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$177.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$660,175.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$267,828,677.12.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

