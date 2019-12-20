First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.33

Media headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.