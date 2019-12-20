First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, 1,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

