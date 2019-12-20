First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.