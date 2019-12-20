Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.98.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.00.
In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,530,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
