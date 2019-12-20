Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.98.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,530,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.