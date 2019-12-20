FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $189,394.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $189,394.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01223453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120157 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

