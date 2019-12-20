FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:TDTT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 306,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,663. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

