FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA TDTF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.51. 1,362,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

