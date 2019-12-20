FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1631 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of QLV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11. FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

