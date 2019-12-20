Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.58

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.58 and traded as high as $53.98. Fortis shares last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 595,861 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.70.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.60.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.