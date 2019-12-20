Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 67,193 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $141,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $143,055.06.

On Thursday, December 12th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,991 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $17,100.74.

On Monday, December 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $44,372.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $5,106.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $216,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 75,936 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $158,706.24.

On Friday, November 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $10,455.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,830 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $41,660.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,136 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $6,240.64.

On Friday, November 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 600 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $1,224.00.

Shares of NYSE MCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 282,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Medley Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 165.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Medley Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the third quarter worth $177,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

