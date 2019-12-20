Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.49, 673,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 330,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.