Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.43 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

