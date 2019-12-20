Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $236.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.29 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $148.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $818.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.00 million to $827.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 531,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

