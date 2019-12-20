Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.26

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 2124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSB. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile (NYSE:FSB)

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

