Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Down 0.4%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04, approximately 8,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on Frontera Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

