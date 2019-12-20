FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $209.61 million and $10.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00029931 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.44 or 0.06418424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023935 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

