GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, approximately 2,008 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GABELLI GO ANYW/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.