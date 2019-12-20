Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Trading Down 1.3%

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 million and a PE ratio of 39.29.

About Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

