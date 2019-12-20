GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 1% Higher

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.67, 140,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 214,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

GPRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

