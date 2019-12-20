GET Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,209.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003463 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $40,209.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.98 or 0.06748025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

