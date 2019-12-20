Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.42, $31.10, $70.83 and $5.63. Giant has a total market capitalization of $62,294.00 and approximately $2,566.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00770463 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003796 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,616,948 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,944 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $18.98, $31.10, $5.63, $33.89, $20.33, $50.68, $7.59, $24.71, $70.83, $13.92 and $10.42. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.