Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.92

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $20.41. Global Partners shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 10,526 shares trading hands.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $115,805,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 67.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.