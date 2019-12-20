GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Up 25%

Shares of GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, 1,032 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

