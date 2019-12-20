Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives $245.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.46.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.