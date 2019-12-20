Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

ACEL stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

