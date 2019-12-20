Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Shares Up 2.6%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 13,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 89,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplay Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplay Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.