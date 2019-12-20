Golos (GOLOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $352.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Golos has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Golos has a market cap of $185,307.00 and $352.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Golos

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 183,887,665 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain . The official website for Golos is golos.io

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

