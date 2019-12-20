Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,213.20

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.20 and traded as high as $1,350.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,345.00, with a volume of 10,362 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 million and a P/E ratio of 118.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

