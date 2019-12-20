Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 268,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Insiders have bought 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

